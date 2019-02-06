Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 90.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 1.20% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 9.52 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.529.44 1 OPM %6.9310.81 -PBDT0.781.19 -34 PBT0.010.25 -96 NP0.030.28 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU