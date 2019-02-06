JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session
Business Standard

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 89.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 89.29% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.529.44 1 OPM %6.9310.81 -PBDT0.781.19 -34 PBT0.010.25 -96 NP0.030.28 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements