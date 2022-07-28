Loyal Equipments Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2022.
Loyal Equipments Ltd lost 16.50% to Rs 34.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13767 shares in the past one month.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd tumbled 11.16% to Rs 1015. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35014 shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd crashed 6.63% to Rs 131.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23110 shares in the past one month.
Automotive Axles Ltd corrected 5.75% to Rs 1934.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6003 shares in the past one month.
AGI Infra Ltd slipped 5.60% to Rs 536.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5143 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
