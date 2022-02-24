Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Birla Corporation Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, WABCO India Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2022.
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd spiked 12.77% to Rs 768.95 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24935 shares in the past one month.
Birla Corporation Ltd surged 3.71% to Rs 1134.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8131 shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd soared 2.16% to Rs 359.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
WABCO India Ltd advanced 1.60% to Rs 7920. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 209 shares in the past one month.
Oil India Ltd exploded 1.23% to Rs 223. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89240 shares in the past one month.
