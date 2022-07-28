Volumes soar at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10818 shares

Tata Steel Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 July 2022.

Tata Steel Ltd recorded volume of 1171.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.100.40. Volumes stood at 52.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd registered volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73219 shares. The stock rose 9.17% to Rs.634.60. Volumes stood at 48265 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd recorded volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24898 shares. The stock gained 2.74% to Rs.1,648.60. Volumes stood at 11335 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.57% to Rs.626.30. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

