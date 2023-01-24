LTI Mindtree Ltd up for third straight session

LTI Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4527.25, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.98% jump in NIFTY and a 12.24% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

LTI Mindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4527.25, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18138.1. The Sensex is at 61062.13, up 0.2%. LTI Mindtree Ltd has gained around 4.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which LTI Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30086, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

