BCL Industries and its subsidiary win orders worth Rs 661 cr

For supply of ethanol to OMCs and Reliance Industries

BCL Industries along with its subsidiary Company had participated in a tender floated by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) dated 18 October 2022 inviting various molasses and grain based distilleries for supplying Ethanol for the period commencing from 01 December 2022 till 31 October 2023 at their various locations across the country.

After the closure of the first round of offerings, BCL Industries has been allocated 4.9 crores litres of Ethanol, from its manufacturing unit at Bathinda (Punjab) with an order value of around Rs 285 crore, to be supplied to the OMC's. Additionally, the Distillery unit of the Company has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of Ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 107 crore.

Svaksha Distillery, subsidiary of BCL Industries has been allocated 3.65 crores litres of Ethanol, from its manufacturing unit at Kharagpur (West Bengal) with an order value of around Rs 213 crore, to be supplied to the OMC's. Additionally, the unit has also bagged an order to supply 89 lac litres of Ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 56 crore.

