Saregama India closes QIP issue

To allot 18.50 lakh equity shares at issue price of Rs 4052 per equity share

Saregama India announced the closure of the qualified institutional placement of equity shares on 10 November 2021 pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the issue.

The company has approved the allotment of 18,50,937 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 4,052 per equity share which is at a discount of Rs 212.68 per equity share i.e. 4.99% to the floor price of Rs 4,264.68 per equity share.

