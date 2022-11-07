JUST IN
Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 73.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 149.59 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities declined 73.73% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 149.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.59157.22 -5 OPM %4.168.19 -PBDT4.8911.65 -58 PBT2.789.60 -71 NP2.128.07 -74

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:53 IST

