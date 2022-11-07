Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 73.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 149.59 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities declined 73.73% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 149.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.149.59157.224.168.194.8911.652.789.602.128.07

