Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 73.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 21.50% in the March 2022 quarter
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
FMCG stocks rise
Mrs Bectors Food gains as new production line commences
-
Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 149.59 croreNet profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities declined 73.73% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 149.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.59157.22 -5 OPM %4.168.19 -PBDT4.8911.65 -58 PBT2.789.60 -71 NP2.128.07 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU