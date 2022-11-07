Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 28.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 130.09 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 28.55% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 130.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

