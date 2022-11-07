Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 28.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 3.75%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.02%
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 3.43%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.13%
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 33.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Nucleus Software gallops on partnering PVcomBank
Nucleus Software spurts after PAT rises more than twofold in Q4
-
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 130.09 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 28.55% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 130.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.09114.12 14 OPM %8.814.28 -PBDT19.9514.18 41 PBT14.9710.95 37 NP11.038.58 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU