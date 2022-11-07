Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 292.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 277.66 croreNet Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 292.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 313.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 277.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 268.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales277.66268.77 3 OPM %43.9642.61 -PBDT-249.76-271.60 8 PBT-287.49-313.63 8 NP-292.76-313.63 7
