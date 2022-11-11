Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 620.06 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 115.07% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 620.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 452.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.620.06452.669.618.1667.9137.4247.8621.3832.9715.33

