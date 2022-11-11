Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.64% in the March 2022 quarter
Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.10% in the March 2022 quarter
Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 539.59% in the June 2022 quarter
Lumax Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Lumax Inds spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 34 cr
-
Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 620.06 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 115.07% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 620.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 452.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales620.06452.66 37 OPM %9.618.16 -PBDT67.9137.42 81 PBT47.8621.38 124 NP32.9715.33 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU