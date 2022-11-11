JUST IN
GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 620.06 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 115.07% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 620.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 452.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales620.06452.66 37 OPM %9.618.16 -PBDT67.9137.42 81 PBT47.8621.38 124 NP32.9715.33 115

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

