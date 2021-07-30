Lupin acquires Melbourne-based Southern Cross Pharma

Generic Health, the Australia based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Lupin will acquire 100% of the shares of Southern Cross Pharma (SCP).

Incorporated in Melbourne, Australia, SCP is engaged in developing, registering, and distributing generic products.

As a part of the transaction, Generic Health will gain access to over 60 registered products having sales of over AUD 30 Mn (approximately USD 22 Mn). This will significantly increase Lupin's value proposition and market share in the Australian market.

