K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1503 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 1503 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs 866 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Africa, and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs 321 crore in conventional/ emerging segments in India: Overhead Electrification (OHE) - Order for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works Semi High-Speed Rail - Order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation Port connectivity - Orders for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for port connectivity from a private port operator

Civil: The business has secured orders of Rs 176 crore for infra works in the Metals & Mining, Data Centre and FMCG segments in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs 140 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)