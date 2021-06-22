Lupin allots 1.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 131894 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2/- each on 22 June 2021.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

n view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,78,05,596 consisting 45,39,02,798 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)