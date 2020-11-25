Lupin gains after launch of tacrolimus capsules

Shares of the drug maker added 0.61% to Rs 900.65 after the company announced the launch of tacrolimus capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg, in the US market.

The drug launch follows the receipt of United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Lupin's alliance partner Concord Biotech.

Tacrolimus capsules are the generic equivalent of Prograf capsules of Astellas Pharma US, Inc., and are indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection, in adult patients receiving allogeneic kidney transplant, liver transplant, and heart transplant, and in paediatric patients receiving allogeneic liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.

Tacrolimus capsules had an annual sale of approximately $303 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

The drug major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 211 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3781.80 crore.

