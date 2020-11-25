Punjab National Bank in demand

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 32, up 5.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.37% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 23.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29737.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 572.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 374.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

