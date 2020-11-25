RBL Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 229.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.9% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 6.31% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 229.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 30.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 23.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29737.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 215.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 230.05, up 1.3% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 33.9% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 6.31% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)