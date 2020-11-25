Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 372, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 24.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29737.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.55, up 4.16% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)