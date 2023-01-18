Volumes jump at Polyplex Corporation Ltd counter

Polyplex Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 14.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60867 shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 January 2023.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 14.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60867 shares. The stock increased 10.84% to Rs.1,656.35. Volumes stood at 89006 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd clocked volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62338 shares. The stock gained 0.07% to Rs.1,965.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 36.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.33% to Rs.1,195.15. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 7.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.05% to Rs.746.10. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 443.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93.35 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.38% to Rs.128.80. Volumes stood at 253.02 lakh shares in the last session.

