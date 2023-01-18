Nykaa hits record low; slides over 17% in five days

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) fell 3.49% to Rs 128.60, extending recent steep losses.

Shares of Nykaa have fallen 17.09% in five trading sessions.

Shares of Nykaa entered the bourses on 10 November 2021. The company issued 5 bonus equity shares for each share held (5:1) in November 2022.

Adjusting for bonus issue, the stock hit a record high of Rs 429.01 on 26 November 2021. The stock hit a record low of Rs 123.30 today, 18 January 2023. The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,685.67 crore.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 23.45% compared with 0.5% decline in the Sensex.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 32.55% as against Sensex's 3.52% rise.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one year, falling 62.45% as against Sensex's 0.46% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 22.92. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 166.14, 187.64 and 218.14, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Founded in 2012, Nykaa is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. It offers over 4,500 brands and over 4.6 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications.

On a consolidated basis, Nykaa reported a net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 1.17 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 39.04% to Rs 1230.83 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 885.26 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Profit before tax surged to Rs 8.76 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 1.37 crore posted in the same period last year.

In November 2022, the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal.

