Orient Press Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sky Gold Ltd and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 January 2023.

Orient Press Ltd lost 7.75% to Rs 76.15 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5998 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd crashed 6.33% to Rs 31.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38433 shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 179. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5105 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold Ltd pared 5.46% to Rs 258.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44685 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd shed 5.37% to Rs 421.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1573 shares in the past one month.

