Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 18.76 points or 0.91% at 2051.23 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 1.59%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.24%),ABB India Ltd (down 0.93%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.85%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.79%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.32%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 1.1%), CESC Ltd (up 0.57%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.38 or 0.48% at 47583.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.8 points or 0.34% at 13920.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.56 points or 0.15% at 17966.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.96 points or 0.03% at 5921.77.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

