Metal shares slip

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 148.25 points or 1.28% at 11400.9 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.02%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.96%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.94%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.77%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.18%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.77%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.71%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.94%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.38 or 0.48% at 47583.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.8 points or 0.34% at 13920.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.56 points or 0.15% at 17966.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.96 points or 0.03% at 5921.77.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

