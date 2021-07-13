Lupin launches Tavaborole Topical Solution in US market

-
ALSO READ
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antifungal solution
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Tavaborole Topical Solution
Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Efinaconazole Topical Solution
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Bajaj Healthcare soars on applying for COVID drug patent
-
Lupin announced the U. S. launch of Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5% having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Pithampur, India.
Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%, is generic equivalent of Kerydin Topical Solution, 5%, of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.
Tavaborole Topical Solution (RLD: Kerydin), 5% has an estimated annual sales of USD 53 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT May 2021).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU