Lupin launches Tavaborole Topical Solution in US market

Lupin announced the U. S. launch of Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5% having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Pithampur, India.

Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%, is generic equivalent of Kerydin Topical Solution, 5%, of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

Tavaborole Topical Solution (RLD: Kerydin), 5% has an estimated annual sales of USD 53 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT May 2021).

