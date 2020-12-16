Lupin Ltd in demand

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 955.8, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.71% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.61% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12432.6, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

