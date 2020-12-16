Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2786, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% gain in NIFTY and a 56.61% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2786, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 13628.15. The Sensex is at 46425, up 0.35%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 4.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12432.6, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2781.85, up 1.11% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 51.88% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% gain in NIFTY and a 56.61% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 48.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)