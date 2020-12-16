Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.8, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.11% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% gain in NIFTY and a 21.76% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.8, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 13634.5. The Sensex is at 46465.55, up 0.44%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 20.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3214.15, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 277.3, up 1.19% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 90.11% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% gain in NIFTY and a 21.76% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)