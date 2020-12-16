Tata Steel Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 640.6, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.79% in last one year as compared to a 12.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 640.6, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 13634.5. The Sensex is at 46465.55, up 0.44%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 22.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3214.15, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 221.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

