Lupin partners with global agencies to increase patient access to tuberculosis prevention treatment

The pharmaceutical company on Friday announced that it has reached an agreement with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and other global procurement agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment.

The treatment will be rolled out to 138 countries, including many low-and middle-income countries with a large burden of TB.

Through this agreement, Lupin will introduce two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine 300 mg standalone tablets, at an affordable price. As a global leader in anti-TB medicines, Lupin is committed to ensuring its products are widely available in all countries and there is equitable access to treatment globally.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, We are committed to enhancing the global access to affordable and high-quality drugs and APIs for the treatment of tuberculosis. We are glad to partner on these important products as this closely aligns with our mission of building better health, globally. Through this, we will further reinforce our long legacy to provide shorter, more patient-friendly treatment options to prevent TB.

Naresh Gupta, President - API and Global Institution Business, Lupin, said, Lupin continues its accelerated efforts in line with WHO's The End TB Strategy program. Our expertise in fermentation-based products and backward integration for Rifapentine, enables us to be in a unique position to provide affordable, quality TB prevention and treatment options, and save lives globally.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug maker reported a net loss of Rs 89.1 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 542.5 crore in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations declined 12.3% YoY to Rs 3,743.8 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Lupin were up 0.13% to Rs 724 on the BSE.

