Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2022.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd spiked 10.44% to Rs 10.26 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 82.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 123.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56933 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd surged 9.84% to Rs 54.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd advanced 9.16% to Rs 104.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32002 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd gained 5.93% to Rs 15.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

