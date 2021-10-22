Lupin ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for ayurvedic health supplement - Be One

Lupin announced that the company has roped in Bollywood megastar and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan, as the brand ambassador for the recently launched Be One, an Ayurvedic energy supplement.

Be One is a scientifically tested supplement with the goodness of eight Ayurvedic ingredients like Ashwagandha, Pippali and Shatavari in a single vegetarian capsule.

Being energetic Is the new currency in today's day and age where individuals strive to function at their optimal best self. Dally consumption of Be One capsule helps Individuals to Re-energize, Rejuvenate and Revitalize in a safe and natural way.

