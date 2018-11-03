Jai Corp standalone net profit rises 21.07% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 169.70 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 21.07% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 169.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 140.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales169.70140.55 21 OPM %13.2116.86 -PBDT18.4813.92 33 PBT14.8210.00 48 NP8.396.93 21
