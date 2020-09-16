JUST IN
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.47% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.47% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.85% to Rs 38.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 199.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.0532.02 -90 38.29199.92 -81 OPM %-494.103.72 --55.637.54 - PBDT-15.331.92 PL -21.4314.80 PL PBT-15.421.83 PL -21.7714.45 PL NP-15.441.80 PL -21.7914.42 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

