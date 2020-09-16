Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 805.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 297.44 crore

Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 805.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 58.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 297.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 246.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1065.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 343.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.10% to Rs 734.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 942.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

297.44246.49734.13942.448.39-3.676.396.09-12.34-28.88-57.36-180.94115.24-84.76-128.94-405.14-805.19-58.86-1065.83-343.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)