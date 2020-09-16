JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market extends gain for third straight session
Business Standard

SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 78.21% to Rs 89.26 crore

Net loss of SPML Infra reported to Rs 31.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.21% to Rs 89.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 409.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.26409.63 -78 OPM %7.109.91 -PBDT-35.4613.88 PL PBT-36.9811.36 PL NP-31.8411.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU