SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.21% to Rs 89.26 crore

Net loss of SPML Infra reported to Rs 31.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.21% to Rs 89.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 409.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.89.26409.637.109.91-35.4613.88-36.9811.36-31.8411.87

