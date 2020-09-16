Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.08% to Rs 5.24 croreNet Loss of Lykis reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.08% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.2426.30 -80 OPM %-104.77-6.50 -PBDT-5.97-1.60 -273 PBT-6.15-1.68 -266 NP-6.15-1.68 -266
