JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market extends gain for third straight session
Business Standard

Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.08% to Rs 5.24 crore

Net Loss of Lykis reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.08% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.2426.30 -80 OPM %-104.77-6.50 -PBDT-5.97-1.60 -273 PBT-6.15-1.68 -266 NP-6.15-1.68 -266

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU