Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.44% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3019.18 -98 OPM %-5156.675.21 -PBDT-15.471.14 PL PBT-15.561.05 PL NP-15.561.05 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

