Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.44% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.3019.18-5156.675.21-15.471.14-15.561.05-15.561.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)