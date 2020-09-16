Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 96.73% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.309.18 -97 OPM %0-0.22 -PBDT00.14 -100 PBT-0.090.05 PL NP-0.090.05 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:16 IST

