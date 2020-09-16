Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 96.73% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.309.180-0.2200.14-0.090.05-0.090.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)