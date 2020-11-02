M&M announces sales figures for October

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for October 2020 stood at 44,359 vehicles, compared to 51,896 in October 2019.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 18,317 vehicles in October 2020, compared to 17,785 vehicles in October 2019, registering a growth of 3%. The Passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18,622 vehicles in October 2020, a marginal growth over same period last year.

Exports for the month of October 2020 were at 2,021 vehicles, compared to 2,703 vehicles in October 2019, registering a fall of 25%.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), announced its tractor sales numbers for October 2020. The company consolidated its leadership of the top two positions in the domestic tractor market between its Mahindra & Swaraj brands. Domestic sales in October 2020 were at 45,588 units, as against 44,646 units during October 2019. Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during October 2020 were at 46,558 units, as against 45,433 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month rose to 970 units from 787 units.

The announcement was made on 1 November 2020. Shares of M&M rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 593.85 on Friday, 30 October 2020.

M&M enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume.

