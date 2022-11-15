M P Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of M P Agro Industries remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
