Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 61.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 98.51 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium declined 61.40% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 205.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.67% to Rs 7.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.60% to Rs 524.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 651.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales98.51205.07 -52 524.19651.99 -20 OPM %1.592.29 -2.362.77 - PBDT1.513.93 -62 11.6216.54 -30 PBT0.843.37 -75 9.1514.40 -36 NP0.832.15 -61 7.559.17 -18
