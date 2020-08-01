Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 61.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 98.51 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 61.40% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 205.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.67% to Rs 7.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.60% to Rs 524.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 651.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

98.51205.07524.19651.991.592.292.362.771.513.9311.6216.540.843.379.1514.400.832.157.559.17

