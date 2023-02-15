Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Transwarranty Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Innovative Tech Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 35.50% to Rs 3.55 croreNet Loss of Transwarranty Finance reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.50% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.552.62 35 OPM %17.469.16 -PBDT-0.90-0.45 -100 PBT-1.02-0.59 -73 NP-1.02-0.59 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU