Halder Venture consolidated net profit rises 271.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.82% to Rs 48.41 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture rose 271.43% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.82% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.41208.82 -77 OPM %9.341.85 -PBDT3.962.66 49 PBT2.892.00 45 NP1.040.28 271

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

