Halder Venture consolidated net profit rises 271.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.82% to Rs 48.41 crore

Net profit of Halder Venture rose 271.43% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.82% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

