Halder Venture consolidated net profit rises 271.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dr Yukata Niihara felicitated by Minister of State, Arun Halder for developing FDA- approved drug ENDARI to fight SCD
FMCG shares gain
Agriculture companies in demand on budget announcement to encourage agri-startups
Jalongi launches 'Agomoni' campaign to support Dhaki performers across India
-
Sales decline 76.82% to Rs 48.41 croreNet profit of Halder Venture rose 271.43% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.82% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.41208.82 -77 OPM %9.341.85 -PBDT3.962.66 49 PBT2.892.00 45 NP1.040.28 271
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU