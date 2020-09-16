JUST IN
SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 OPM %-66.67-660.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.07 14 PBT-0.54-0.57 5 NP-0.54-0.57 5

