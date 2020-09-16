SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SVC Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Explained: Here's how power system will be managed during lights-out on Sunday
Power Grid to consider rebate of 20-25% on inter-state transmission charges of DISCOMs
Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval for Rs 239.89 cr
PGCIL Director (Operations) assumes additional charge of Director (Finance)
-
Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 OPM %-66.67-660.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.07 14 PBT-0.54-0.57 5 NP-0.54-0.57 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU