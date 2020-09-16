Roxy Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Roxy Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.220.1813.6400.0300.0200.020

