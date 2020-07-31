Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Madhur Industries reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.75% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.42 -83 1.003.20 -69 OPM %-14.299.52 -12.004.06 - PBDT-0.010.05 PL 0.120.14 -14 PBT-0.13-0.07 -86 00.02 -100 NP-0.13-0.08 -63 00.01 -100
