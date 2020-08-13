Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 463.62% to Rs 213.16 crore

Net Loss of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 463.62% to Rs 213.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.213.1637.82-3.08-173.59-27.04-81.85-34.06-87.35-34.06-87.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)