Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 463.62% to Rs 213.16 crore

Net Loss of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 463.62% to Rs 213.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales213.1637.82 464 OPM %-3.08-173.59 -PBDT-27.04-81.85 67 PBT-34.06-87.35 61 NP-34.06-87.35 61

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:10 IST

