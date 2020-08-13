Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 816.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 463.62% to Rs 213.16 croreNet Loss of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 34.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 463.62% to Rs 213.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales213.1637.82 464 OPM %-3.08-173.59 -PBDT-27.04-81.85 67 PBT-34.06-87.35 61 NP-34.06-87.35 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU