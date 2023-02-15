Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.06% to Rs 283.99 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 26.05% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 283.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 197.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales283.99197.13 44 OPM %2.081.80 -PBDT5.235.03 4 PBT1.421.19 19 NP0.881.19 -26
