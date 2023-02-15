Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.06% to Rs 283.99 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 26.05% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 283.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 197.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.283.99197.132.081.805.235.031.421.190.881.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)