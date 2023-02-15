Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 32.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.88% to Rs 42.65 croreNet profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 32.94% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.88% to Rs 42.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.6528.84 48 OPM %3.524.51 -PBDT1.501.30 15 PBT1.170.98 19 NP1.130.85 33
