Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 32.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.88% to Rs 42.65 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 32.94% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.88% to Rs 42.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.6528.843.524.511.501.301.170.981.130.85

