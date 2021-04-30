Volumes jump at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 269.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 644 shares

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 269.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.1,460.00. Volumes stood at 1215 shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd notched up volume of 7.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73583 shares. The stock slipped 1.44% to Rs.375.45. Volumes stood at 79368 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41804 shares. The stock dropped 0.80% to Rs.273.75. Volumes stood at 8851 shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd recorded volume of 42.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.111.95. Volumes stood at 6.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 38805 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8954 shares. The stock increased 2.86% to Rs.647.50. Volumes stood at 10840 shares in the last session.

